Sohaila Kapur: I was always meant to act

How did you get interested in cinema?

My mother would take me to see the movies of my three mamas, and of course, I’d thoroughly enjoy the experience. As young as five, I started writing plays with dialogue, getting my friends to perform. I was deeply interested in the performing arts, and my parents were very encouraging of this when I was a child. In fact, I appointed my father as cinematographer and security while ‘shooting’ was going on! (laughs)

But as I grew older, I observed that none of the girls in my family were encouraged to join the film industry. It wasn’t considered the ‘decent’ thing to do. Society saw it this way: ‘If you become an actress, who will marry you?’ and ‘Even if someone does, they won’t be happy with you acting after marriage!’ (sighs)

So, I ended up doing an MA in political science and in the evenings, I was part of a theatre group. And since I loved writing so much, I became a journalist at a big newspaper. But after work, I’d go do theatre. You see, I never gave up my passion for acting.

In 1991, Govind Nihalani cast me in Rukmavati Ki Haveli — that was my first film. My parents had come around by that time but were still insistent that it could not become a full-time thing. It was only in 2015 that I bagged a role in Phantom as a nurse called Ameena Bi. I surprised myself by giving most shots in one take! I was full of emotions; I told myself, ‘This is what you wanted to do all your life.’ I was meant to be there. I am living my purpose today.