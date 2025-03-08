Southeast Asian fiesta at TIGA

According to Chef Albert, the essence of Singaporean and Malay cuisine lies in shared experiences. “Communal eating is a big thing in our culture. We want people to gather around the table, share dishes, and enjoy the experience together,” he expressed.

Our tasting journey began with a Papaya Salad, a perfect balance of zingy, spicy, savoury, and sweet flavours. Next, we explored a variety of baos — starting with the Coconut Bao, which resembled a coconut, followed by the Pandan Bao with a sweet filling, and the Chicken and Mushroom Bao, creatively shaped like a mushroom. Each was soft, delicious, and pillowy.

From the appetizers menu, we sampled Hainan Chicken, a dish of poached chicken and seasoned rice served with chili sauce and cucumber garnishes. This was followed by Peking Duck, where crispy skin encased juicy, tender meat — absolutely delightful.

The highlight of our meal came from the main course — Nasi Goreng Kampung, a popular Malaysian fried rice dish. Spicy with umami richness from anchovies, it truly elevated our palates. Other standout dishes included Sweet and Sour Prawns, Lamb Satay, Singapore Chilli Crab, Pepper Crab, and Mee Goreng Mamak — a beloved Malaysian stir-fried noodle dish bursting with savoury, sweet, spicy, and sour flavours.

We concluded our tasting session with two exquisite desserts — Lemongrass Cheesecake and Coconut Tiramisu. Both looked incredibly inviting and tasted just as delightful.

For those seeking an authentic journey through Southeast Asia’s most cherished dishes, TIGA is the perfect destination.