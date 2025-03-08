Telangana IT Minister lays foundation stone for Lenskart's Rs 1,500 crore eyewear unit in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu laid the foundation stone for Lenskart’s eyewear production facility — touted to be the world’s largest — in Hyderabad on Thursday.

According to a release, the facility located in Tukkuguda’s Non-SEZ General Park in Raviryal is being set up with an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore and is expected to generate approximately 1,600 jobs. Production is set to begin within two years, with full-scale operations expected in four years.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu said Telangana was committed to fostering industrial growth while creating meaningful employment opportunities for youth.

“This initiative marks a significant step toward economic progress and prosperity. Our state offers a highly conducive environment for investment, supported by a proactive and industry-friendly government. We welcome business leaders to be part of ‘Telangana Rising’,” he added.

Stating that the project will set new industry benchmarks globally, the minister said, “Equipped with cutting-edge technology, this facility will not only strengthen Telangana’s manufacturing sector but also establish the state as a leader in high-tech industrial production.”