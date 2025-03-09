Crafts & Conversations: Swadesh celebrates accomplished women artisans

The energies in the room were indescribably powerful — we listened intently as they told us about their lives and the crafts they were so passionate about. On International Women’s Day, six accomplished women artisans graced the dais at the Swadesh store in Jubilee Hills for 'Crafts & Conversations - Celebrating the Women Champions of Craft and Creative Traditions'. Moderated by Tanya Chaitanya, CEO and editor-in-chief, Her Circle (Digital & Diversity, Reliance), the conversation was heartwarmingly insightful.

Sunetra Lahiri, a national award recipient for design innovation in aari and zardosi, spoke about how these embroidery forms are integral to the industry. The designer from West Bengal said her inspirations were Maa Durga and Maa Kali. "I am also an environmentalist; one of my works is 'Chlorophyll'. The idea is simple: We abuse this planet. But to take revenge, it doesn't have to do much," she noted. Claps reverberated as she underscored our duty to the planet.