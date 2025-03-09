Crafts & Conversations: Swadesh celebrates accomplished women artisans

The energies in the room were indescribably powerful — we listened intently as they told us about their lives and the crafts they were so passionate about. On International Women’s Day, six accomplished women artisans graced the dais at the Swadesh store in Jubilee Hills for 'Crafts & Conversations - Celebrating the Women Champions of Craft and Creative Traditions'. Moderated by Tanya Chaitanya, CEO and editor-in-chief, Her Circle (Digital & Diversity, Reliance), the conversation was heartwarmingly insightful.
Sunetra Lahiri, a national award recipient for design innovation in aari and zardosi, spoke about how these embroidery forms are integral to the industry. The designer from West Bengal said her inspirations were Maa Durga and Maa Kali. "I am also an environmentalist; one of my works is 'Chlorophyll'. The idea is simple: We abuse this planet. But to take revenge, it doesn't have to do much," she noted. Claps reverberated as she underscored our duty to the planet.
D Sivamma from Andhra Pradesh rose from her seat and energetically said, “Namaskara!” Instantly, all of us matched her energy and clapped loudly. The national award recipient for leather puppetry proudly told us, "Using leather, I make table lamps, door handles, and scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata." Speaking to CE, she expressed, "I feel very happy doing what I do. In fact, my work has taken me to Italy as well. I have been part of many exhibitions."
Closer to home, Arroju Dhanalaxmi from Karimnagar, Telangana, spoke softly yet passionately about her work. The national award recipient for silver filigree said, "My husband, whose family has done silver filigree for generations, taught me this art. It requires patience and detailing." The silver décor on display was stunning. Her eyes lit up as she showed CE the special tools she uses to create masterpieces. "I especially love making peacock-themed décor," she added, as her husband stood proudly beside her.
Our star singer for the evening was Swarna Chitrakar from West Bengal. The state award recipient for Pattachitra stood on the dais and sang a powerful Bangla folk song about Maa Kali while showing a beautiful Pattachitra of the Goddess. She explained that her art usually highlights social evils like human trafficking, child marriage, rape, and female foeticide. She excitedly showed CE a Pattachitra of Maa Parvati and Ganesha, saying, "In all my paintings, I use only natural colours. Look at the yellow object... I used marigolds. Those green leaves... flat beans. For Maa's black hair, burnt rice."
Sukanti Meher from Odisha began her talk with an invocation to Lord Ganesha. The national award recipient for ikkat weaving shared how the tradition had been passed down five generations. She showed several ikkat weaves, which included images of Lord Buddha, Lord Jagannath, and the famous battlefield scene of Arjuna and Krishna. She proudly told CE, "I didn't study, but the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology sends students to me for internships!"
What put a smile on our faces was Asha Jha’s infectious smile. A mother of five daughters, the Bihar artisan is a national award recipient for Madhubani painting. She said, “Ladies, studies are important, but you must have a skill to call your own. I've taught over 2,000 women Madhubani and encouraged their financial independence. I want to keep making an impact.”
Those who attended the event were blown away by the powerful personas of all the speakers. Malavika, an attendee, told CE, "Every artisan here brings her own skill to the table — I mean, these ladies have put in years of hard work! For them, awards and fame aren't the end goal; they tirelessly work with the realisation that their work can lead to greater good."