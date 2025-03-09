ED seizes private aircraft owned by Falcon chairman at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized a private aircraft owned by Falcon Group chairman Amar Deep Kumar at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Friday.

According to sources, the ED is investigating Amar Deep Kumar and others based on three first information reports (FIRs) registered with the Economic Offences Wing, Cyberabad, involving the alleged cheating of hundreds of people for around Rs 1,000 crore. Amar Deep Kumar, the main accused, is absconding.

Customs officials confirmed that the aircraft had departed RGIA on March 5 as an air ambulance to Dubai. Crew details matched those employed by Amar Deep, and evidence from their phones indicated the jet was purchased using proceeds of crime.

The accused were also operating it as a medical ambulance, charging $3,000–$3,500 per hour via booking websites like ICATT to generate revenue.

Prestige Jets Inc was reportedly incorporated in the US under a foreign national’s name, with all rights later assigned to Amar Deep.