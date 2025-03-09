Heart transplant gives teen new lease of life

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old from Rasoolpura, Pujair Anil Kumar, who was battling chronic heart disease, received a new lease of life through a heart transplant, thanks to the selfless organ donation of a brain-dead youth.

Anil’s condition had worsened over time, and a transplant was his only hope for survival. That hope turned into reality following an accident involving Uppu Sai Subrahmanyam, a 21-year-old engineering student from Balanagar.

Sai met with a fatal accident while riding his bike and was declared brain-dead while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on March 6. In a remarkable act of generosity, his family decided to donate his organs — kidneys, liver, heart and lungs — through the Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

Since Sai’s blood group matched Anil’s, doctors decided to transplant his heart to save the young patient. The heart was transported via the Metro rail through a green corridor from KIMS, Secunderabad, to NIMS on Friday night.