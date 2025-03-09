How wheels are helping women attain financial independence

SANGAREDDY: Be it women entering the moto-taxi industry in Rwanda or women being allowed to drive on Saudi Arabia’s highways, the link between female mobility and economic liberation is undeniable. Telangana’s latest gambit — training women as drivers — joins this global tide. With the monthly earnings potential tripling the average rural income, the initiative bets on a simple equation: when mothers drive, children thrive.

Officials believe that training women in driving skills will create employment opportunities, particularly with Hyderabad nearby, where many women travellers prefer female drivers. By driving cars, women are expected to earn between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per month, they say. Authorities are also in discussions with corporate organisations and travel services to facilitate job placements for newly trained drivers.

A senior official says, “To help women find employment and carve their path to financial independence, the district administration decided to teach them how to drive.”