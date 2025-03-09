Residents take to streets over drinking water crisis in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Stating that they have been facing drinking water issues regularly for the last 10 years, residents of Padmashri Hills Colony, Bandlaguda, staged a protest on Saturday. They organised a rally in Padmashri Hills, highlighting their grievances and demanding immediate action.

The protesters, led by colony president Umamaheshwar Reddy, included members of the senior citizens’ association and the women’s association. The demonstrators said that despite submitting multiple representations to the government and authorities concerned, the issue was unresolved, forcing them to take to the streets.

They said they would continue their demonstrations until the authorities addressed their concerns and resolve the water crisis.