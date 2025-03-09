This businessman funds futures, not just industrial units

ADILABAD: In a world often defined by profit margins and bottom lines, an entrepreneur-cum-social activist stands as a refreshing anomaly. From the heart of his business ventures, Mudupu Mounish Reddy channels a portion of his earnings into acts of profound generosity, transforming his success into a lifeline for the poor and government school students of Adilabad and Boath.

Speaking to TNIE, Mounish says, “Serving poor people is my only aim and agenda. I started this social service back in July, and I am not stopping. I am taking 25% from my business and giving it to those who need it.”

His contributions also include donating notebooks, sports kits and essential infrastructure based on the schools’ requirements. Additionally, he has donated funds to holy places. His active involvement in social service has caught the attention of state leadership from national political parties, who have been appealing to him to join their ranks. Party leaders see him as a valuable asset ahead of the upcoming elections and are reportedly considering offering him a key position, such as municipal chairman.

Mounish has also made contributions to education and sports. He has donated notebooks and sports equipment, including hockey sticks, to government school students. His support has led to students excelling in hockey, even winning medals, which serves as motivation for young athletes.

Beyond education, he has also extended medical assistance to underprivileged patients, providing financial aid and arranging free ambulance services to transport patients to hospitals in Hyderabad for treatment.