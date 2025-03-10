Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad crumbles under patient overload, poor infrastructure

HYDERABAD: While the Gandhi Medical College and Hospital is touted as the best government tertiary-care hospital, the facility continues to struggle under the burden of poor infrastructure and an overwhelming patient load.

Sources said several infrastructure-related issues plague the hospital, which has a capacity of 2,200 beds. According to official figures, it sees over 1,500 outpatient department (OPD) registrations, 150 inpatient department (IPD) admissions and 25-30 emergency cases daily.

However, doctors at the hospital told TNIE that the actual daily patient flow in the OPD ranges between 1,800 and 2,100, while the IPD records around 1,100 admissions and at least 300-400 emergency cases. At the IP registration desk, at least 100 people could be seen waiting at any given time.

A recent surprise visit by the state health minister exposed the issue of doctors being absent from duty. Several on-duty doctors were found missing from their respective wards during shift hours.

The eight-floor inpatient building, which houses AMC units for various departments, lacks a proper waiting area and seating facilities. This situation forces attendants of patients admitted to the hospital to sit or sleep on the floor. Many attendants inside the wards have also been found eating and sleeping on the floor.

On the eighth floor, outside the respiratory medicine administrative block, a pile of broken hospital beds lay abandoned, providing shelter for stray dogs. The hallways of the hospital remain littered with waste dumped in corners. The drinking water facility is also unhygienic as visitors often use the same taps meant for general use.