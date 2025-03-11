Anita Bhogle: Dream aloud and don't give up

What does it mean to be a woman in today’s world? In an era that offers a slew of opportunities and options but somehow manages to pose the same old challenges that the women before us constantly faced, we often feel conflicted, confused, and disappointed. But there are women who, ever so tactfully and wisely, show us the ropes. Like Anita Bhogle, author and partner at Prosearch Consultants. After a power-packed conversation about her book Equal, Yet Different: Career Catalysts for the Professional Woman, with FLO Hyderabad chairperson Priya Gazdar at T-Hub, she spoke to CE about her journey, working with cricket commentator and husband Harsha Bhogle, and more.
Excerpts
Can you tell us what Equal, Yet Different is about?
When people graduate from college, they are equal candidates in terms of ambition and ability. But when you see their career graphs in a few years, you will see that the men have gone far ahead and the women, unfortunately, haven’t done so well. So, the book really explores what can be done to tackle this — not just by the women themselves but their families, organisations, society, and the government.
You are an alumnus of both IIT Bombay and IIM Ahmedabad, and spent your early career years in advertising and market research. What was your upbringing like?
Growing up, I was a very self-motivated child. But times were different back then — my parents wanted me to have a good education but they were not so ambitious in terms of wanting me to go to the best institution, study the best course, and so on. It was purely my drive and personal motivation that pushed me to keep going.
After I got married and had two children, I wanted to work but no one was willing to give me a part-time job…the concept itself didn’t exist. My husband was travelling; many cricket wives travelled with their husbands but I didn’t want to do this because my children were young. Also, I was a professional and didn’t want to drop everything and just go.
At a time when ‘work-from-home’ was unheard of, I set up a home office. Part of it came from the restlessness to do something while part of it came from the necessity of doing something different. If I couldn’t have a typical corporate career or be a CEO, I had to do something different. I started a sports-based consultancy called Prosearch Consultants along with my husband and business partner. As part of this, we run ‘The Winning Way’, a motivational workshop where there are learnings from sport for managers and various corporates. I believe my work has created an impact and is one of a kind. Equal, Yet Different has also, I think, resonated with a lot of people.
A lot of things have changed for women in the entrepreneurial space and corporate realm. But glass ceilings still exist. What are your thoughts on this?
I do not like the term ‘glass ceilings’ because it gives you the feeling that somebody is holding you back. It’s not like men don’t want you in their club. The whole ecosystem is geared to the majority. So, even if you want diversity, it’s a problem that is important but not urgent. But challenges do remain — the biggest problem is that women don’t have enough support at home. In fact, most of them say that the challenges at home are greater than those at work.
What is your advice to women professionals?
Believe in yourself, dream aloud, and don’t give up.
On social media, you say that you love all your hats — entrepreneur, author, amateur keyboard player, and homemaker. How do you balance it all?
Good time management! My kids are all grown up now and I’m trying to do all the things I couldn’t do before with a career and busy life, like learning to play the keyboard. You know, I started learning the instrument at 47. I’m 64 now and can play it quite well!
How has it been working with your husband?
It has been very easy and fulfilling. I’ve learned a lot from him and he has learned a lot from me as well.