Anita Bhogle: Dream aloud and don't give up

You are an alumnus of both IIT Bombay and IIM Ahmedabad, and spent your early career years in advertising and market research. What was your upbringing like?

Growing up, I was a very self-motivated child. But times were different back then — my parents wanted me to have a good education but they were not so ambitious in terms of wanting me to go to the best institution, study the best course, and so on. It was purely my drive and personal motivation that pushed me to keep going.

After I got married and had two children, I wanted to work but no one was willing to give me a part-time job…the concept itself didn’t exist. My husband was travelling; many cricket wives travelled with their husbands but I didn’t want to do this because my children were young. Also, I was a professional and didn’t want to drop everything and just go.

At a time when ‘work-from-home’ was unheard of, I set up a home office. Part of it came from the restlessness to do something while part of it came from the necessity of doing something different. If I couldn’t have a typical corporate career or be a CEO, I had to do something different. I started a sports-based consultancy called Prosearch Consultants along with my husband and business partner. As part of this, we run ‘The Winning Way’, a motivational workshop where there are learnings from sport for managers and various corporates. I believe my work has created an impact and is one of a kind. Equal, Yet Different has also, I think, resonated with a lot of people.