Bridging art and tradition at 84

Spread across two galleries at Chitramayee - State Gallery of Art, his paintings primarily explore themes from epics, particularly the Ramayana. “I am inspired by the Ramayana. Many of my paintings depict significant scenes from the epic and important gods, such as Hanuman and Sri Ram. In today’s changing world, where certain values are fading among the younger generation, I want to present these themes through my paintings. This way, people can see, appreciate, and recollect them. If they are unfamiliar with these stories, they will ask their parents, leading to discussions. Through colours and forms, we can convey dharma, good habits, and teachings,” he said.

Every painting prompts a question. Sometimes, the question is about the painting itself; other times, it is about the story behind it. BA Reddy’s paintings fall into the latter category. He deliberately avoids modern art, believing it does not align with traditional roots, which he feels should be accessible to everyone. He pointed out, “For instance, I have a painting of a mother and child — Krishna and Yashoda. Who is Krishna? Who is Yashoda? Who is Gopala? These figures transcend caste and creed. Personally, I do not dwell too much on these distinctions. My work highlights positive themes from our epics.”