Complaints pour in during HYDRAA Prajavani

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA received 63 complaints during the Prajavani programme on Monday.

In Pratap Singaram, Ghatkesar mandal, a layout was established in 1989, comprising 390 plots across 25.17 acres. Of these, 88 plots were reportedly encroached upon. Complainants alleged that a total of 6.14 acres of land had been wrongly claimed through the Dharani portal, with encroachers even receiving benefits under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

When the matter was brought to the authorities’ attention, they decided to recover the Rythu Bandhu payments. However, plot owners stated that despite the decision, the encroachments had not been cleared. They further alleged that roads and parks in the area had been illegally developed into new layouts.

Representatives of Devendernagar Colony said 1,200 yards of government land at Survey No. 63/1 within Boduppal Municipal Corporation limits in Medipalli mandal had been encroached upon.

They suggested that if the land were allotted to the adjacent government school, it could be developed into a playground.

Similarly, representatives from Srirangapuram Colony alleged that a former public representative had occupied 1,050 yards of designated park land in Ward 24 of Srirangapuram, under Turkayamjal Municipality in Rangareddy district. They also complained that a key road leading to six colonies had been encroached upon, making access difficult for residents.