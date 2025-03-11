Hyderabad

Hyderabad couple die by suicide after killing children amid financial distress

The couple reportedly strangled their 14-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son before dying by suicide, leaving behind a note citing "financial problems."
HYDERABAD: A couple allegedly died by suicide after killing their two children here due to financial issues, police said on Tuesday.

On getting information over 'Dial 100' that a family died by suicide on Monday night at their house in Habsiguda, a police team reached the spot and took up investigation, they added.

A 45-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife hanged themselves after strangulating their daughter (14) and son (10).

A suicide note purportedly written by the man was found which said that he was ending his life along with the lives of his family members due to "financial problems," police said.

The man had earlier worked as a Lecturer in a private college.

Preliminary investigation shows that financial issues is the suspected reason behind the incident, a police official at Osmania University police station said.

The bodies were shifted to a state-run hospital for post-mortem.

Asked on reports that the children were poisoned, the police official said the exact cause will be known after post-mortem examination.

A case was booked and further probe is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

