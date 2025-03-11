Shikha Goel: Women’s empowerment is freedom to make choices

In all her years within the police force, she has truly set the bar high — her determination, empathy, and steely resolve to protect women and change their lives for the better have inspired all. Shikha Goel, IPS, Director General of Police - CID, and head of the Women Safety Wing, Telangana Police, is an individual to reckon with. As we celebrate women this month by appreciating their efforts across professions and spheres of life, CE speaks to this strong leader about women’s safety, empowerment, and more.
Excerpts
As the head of the Women Safety Wing, what does women’s empowerment mean to you?
Women’s empowerment means that a woman has the freedom to make her own choices and choose her own path. There should be an ecosystem which ensures that she is able to achieve what she wants to. The life choices of a woman, whether in terms of work, studies, or going out, depend on safety. The Telangana government has launched so many schemes for women’s empowerment; as far as the police is concerned, our aim is to ensure that the concern around safety does not become a shackle to women.
You have been rescuing bonded labourers. Can you tell us what trends you have observed regarding children entering bonded labour due to parental debts? How are they identified and rescued?
We have seen a troubling pattern where children end up in bonded labour because their parents take loans or advances from exploitative employers or unlicensed labour agents. These agents specifically target marginalised and poverty-stricken communities, luring families with false promises of good wages, proper food, and education for their children. Desperate for a better life, families accept these offers, only to find themselves trapped in exploitative conditions. In Operation Muskaan, we are amongst the best performers in the country for 2024 and 2025. This year, we have rescued 11,218 children. We have also registered 2,378 cases, which is the highest in the country. A total of 1,865 children are enduring exploitation in brick kilns, construction sites, poultry farms, duck-rearing, and other small-scale industries. Their parents are also trapped in the bonded labour system, making it crucial to rescue and rehabilitate entire families, not just the children. Without comprehensive intervention, these children remain highly vulnerable to revictimisation.
In today’s world, do we celebrate women in the right way?
I don’t see anything wrong with celebrating women on a particular day. It is just like many people ask me — does participating in a walk or run for a certain cause make any difference? But the Dandi March by Mahatma Gandhi galvanised the entire nation, finally resulting in Independence. Anything that is done only for lip service becomes meaningless. Anything followed by action is something that makes sense.
You’ve witnessed the stories of so many women throughout your career. Is there any story that is close to your heart?
The stories are heart-wrenching. But I think I would be doing a disservice if I tell one particular story; I work on the premise that on a given day, even if I am able to put one distressed person at ease, my job is done.
What keeps you motivated when you are faced with a challenge?
The ability to help people in distress is the only thing that motivates me.
How would you define success?
Success is something that is very individualistic — what you might think about success is not what I may think about it. But for me, success is something that makes you happy.