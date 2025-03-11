Shikha Goel: Women’s empowerment is freedom to make choices

In all her years within the police force, she has truly set the bar high — her determination, empathy, and steely resolve to protect women and change their lives for the better have inspired all. Shikha Goel, IPS, Director General of Police - CID, and head of the Women Safety Wing, Telangana Police, is an individual to reckon with. As we celebrate women this month by appreciating their efforts across professions and spheres of life, CE speaks to this strong leader about women’s safety, empowerment, and more.

Excerpts

As the head of the Women Safety Wing, what does women’s empowerment mean to you?

Women’s empowerment means that a woman has the freedom to make her own choices and choose her own path. There should be an ecosystem which ensures that she is able to achieve what she wants to. The life choices of a woman, whether in terms of work, studies, or going out, depend on safety. The Telangana government has launched so many schemes for women’s empowerment; as far as the police is concerned, our aim is to ensure that the concern around safety does not become a shackle to women.

You have been rescuing bonded labourers. Can you tell us what trends you have observed regarding children entering bonded labour due to parental debts? How are they identified and rescued?

We have seen a troubling pattern where children end up in bonded labour because their parents take loans or advances from exploitative employers or unlicensed labour agents. These agents specifically target marginalised and poverty-stricken communities, luring families with false promises of good wages, proper food, and education for their children. Desperate for a better life, families accept these offers, only to find themselves trapped in exploitative conditions. In Operation Muskaan, we are amongst the best performers in the country for 2024 and 2025. This year, we have rescued 11,218 children. We have also registered 2,378 cases, which is the highest in the country. A total of 1,865 children are enduring exploitation in brick kilns, construction sites, poultry farms, duck-rearing, and other small-scale industries. Their parents are also trapped in the bonded labour system, making it crucial to rescue and rehabilitate entire families, not just the children. Without comprehensive intervention, these children remain highly vulnerable to revictimisation.