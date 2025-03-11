The Charcoal Project: Golden collab in City of Pearls

It certainly wasn’t easy, but they’ve really done it, haven’t they? Brick by brick, element by element, and design by design, Sussanne Khan and Gauri Khan have earned their spots among India’s best interior designers. And now, in a collaboration with Gauri, Sussanne has brought a special project to Hyderabad called The Charcoal Project. They speak to CE about the project, Hyderabad, their inspirations, and more.

Sussanne’s creative perspectives

Tell us about your flagship store in Hyderabad.

The Charcoal Project Hyderabad is a multi-layered experience, starting with ‘Objects of Affection’ on the ground level which offers unique memorabilia and vibrant collaborations. The first floor showcases a chic apartment with a kid zone featuring art by my son, Hridhaan, with proceeds going to charity. The second floor integrates smart tech and a collaboration with Hacker Kitchens. We have also collaborated with renowned designer Gauri Khan, who has lent her artistic vision to the third floor. The fourth level presents a botanist-inspired art furniture gallery. The fifth floor, called the ‘Barn House’, is a space for our creative discussions and consultations.

How did you become passionate about interiors and décor?

My mother was one of the most renowned interior designers 35 years ago. She worked on iconic projects such as the Banjara Hills Hotel and other prestigious properties in Hyderabad. When I was a young girl, I would accompany her on site visits. I used to get enamoured with the colours, the cornices, and the overall design elements. She would often ask for my inputs, and I loved offering little suggestions.

How would you define the growing interior designing trends in our country?

I think they are evolving towards a balance of warmth and sophistication. While minimalism with greys and concrete ruled in recent years, people are now gravitating towards deeper colours, darker woods, and blending old-world charm with modern elements. Industrial touches are making a comeback too. Smart homes are key — automation now functions like the heart of the home. People are also making their kitchens more open, functional, and a central space for the family.

How do you see Hyderabad growing in terms of interior design?

Hyderabad is incredibly progressive — fabulous, even. It’s truly cutting-edge and high-tech at every level. All the brightest minds are here, and the energy is just electric. The people are creative, coming from all walks of the artistic world — Tollywood and beyond. It’s the new India, in my view — the modern, evolving version of it.

From where do you derive inspiration?

Travel is vital to my work, keeping me connected to global trends. I make it a point to attend fairs and explore the work of great masters. Another thing that drives me is the constant curiosity within my team — we always enjoy studying new ideas and seeking fresh inspiration. I am blessed with the most exceptional team of architects and interior designers and call them my ‘Charcoal Gladiators’.