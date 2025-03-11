The Lit People: A book club that unites readers

Books are human's best friends, and at any given point in time, we all find ourselves immersed in reading. Often, we seek like-minded individuals who share our literary interests and can engage in meaningful discussions about books. Hyderabad has now opened its very own book club, offering a space for book lovers to read and discuss their favourite works.

The Lit People, founded by Kalpana Sinha and Unnati Ved, is a vibrant literary community that book enthusiasts would love to be part of. We spoke to Kalpana to learn more about the club and its vision.