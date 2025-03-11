The Lit People: A book club that unites readers

Books are human's best friends, and at any given point in time, we all find ourselves immersed in reading. Often, we seek like-minded individuals who share our literary interests and can engage in meaningful discussions about books. Hyderabad has now opened its very own book club, offering a space for book lovers to read and discuss their favourite works.
The Lit People, founded by Kalpana Sinha and Unnati Ved, is a vibrant literary community that book enthusiasts would love to be part of. We spoke to Kalpana to learn more about the club and its vision.
Speaking about The Lit People and how it all started, Kalpana says, “The Lit People is an inclusive book club that brings together a diverse group of readers for lively discussions, author interactions, literary events, and expert panels. Unlike traditional book clubs, our mission goes beyond reading. We aim to create a cultural and intellectual space where ideas flow, connections are made, and literature is celebrated.”
Regarding their plans for the club and how one can join, she explains, “We are not a commercial enterprise; our goal is purely community-driven. We operate on a highly subsidised subscription model. The annual membership fee is Rs 7,650, while a single book subscription costs Rs 2,250. These fees are not enough to cover event expenses, including venue, food, and expert or author participation. To make our events economically viable and accessible, we are seeking sponsorship from organisations that share our values of reading and community-building.”
On their passion for books and the inspiration behind starting the club, Kalpana shares, “This initiative is a passion project for both Unnati and me, both of us being proud Hyderabadis. We have professional careers but wanted to create a ‘back-to-reading’ movement. I am the managing partner at Aaroha, a humanistic leadership strategy firm, while Unnati is the founder of Eager Readers, an after-school reading programme for children. At The Lit People, we explore books across all genres.”
The club hosted its first event featuring author AJ Pearce’s book, set during World War II and centred around young aspiring journalists. Members engaged in discussions, interacted with the author, and participated in a code-breaking activity inspired by wartime intelligence efforts. The club attracts members from diverse backgrounds, including artists, business professionals, lawyers, teachers, and more.
Kalpana reveals that they read six books a year, with each book spanning two months and including two meetups. She adds, “Our goal is to create a dynamic reading community that fosters thought-provoking discussions and a deeper appreciation for literature.”