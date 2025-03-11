Water Board starts work on Godavari project

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has started work to refill the Osmansagar (Gandipet) and Himayathsagar reservoirs with Godavari water. This is an integral part of the Musi rejuvenation project announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
The project to refill Gandipet and Himayathsagar is being undertaken under the Godavari drinking water supply scheme, Phases II and III. These are being implemented in two packages, with an estimated cost of `5,383 crore.
The goal is to draw 20 tmcft from the Mallannasagar reservoir, with 15 tmcft allocated for Hyderabad’s drinking water needs and 5 tmcft for filling the two reservoirs. HMWSSB currently draws 10 tmcft from the Yellampally barrage under Phase I of the scheme.
Once completed, the Musi Riverfront Development Project will restore and enhance the river’s ecosystem. This multi-purpose project is expected to improve water availability in Hyderabad while ensuring sustained flow in the Musi river to maintain its hydrology.
HMWSSB’s service area has expanded from GHMC limits to ORR limits, covering municipal corporations, urban local bodies and gram panchayats over 1,650 sq. km. The Board is also responsible for supplying bulk water to villages and municipalities along the pipeline routes.
The Board expects Hyderabad’s water requirements to rise significantly due to rapid urbanisation, increasing demand from industries, IT hubs and residential areas. Current water supply from all sources ranges between 560 and 600 MGD. The projected demand is expected to reach 750 MGD by 2030 and 1,014 MGD by 2050.