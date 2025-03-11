Water Board starts work on Godavari project

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has started work to refill the Osmansagar (Gandipet) and Himayathsagar reservoirs with Godavari water. This is an integral part of the Musi rejuvenation project announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The project to refill Gandipet and Himayathsagar is being undertaken under the Godavari drinking water supply scheme, Phases II and III. These are being implemented in two packages, with an estimated cost of `5,383 crore.

The goal is to draw 20 tmcft from the Mallannasagar reservoir, with 15 tmcft allocated for Hyderabad’s drinking water needs and 5 tmcft for filling the two reservoirs. HMWSSB currently draws 10 tmcft from the Yellampally barrage under Phase I of the scheme.