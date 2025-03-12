Faria Abdullah: Dance is life

Actress Faria Abdullah, popularly known as Chitti from Jathi Ratnalu, has been a sought-after talent in Tollywood. With every dance performance, she has mesmerised audiences, and now, she steps into a new role as a judge on Dance IKON 2 WildFire, streaming on Aha. In an exclusive conversation, Faria opens up about her passion for dance, her experience judging a reality show for the first time, and her love for the art form.

Excerpts

How does it feel to be a part of Dance IKON 2?

It’s a whole new world for me! I’ve never done anything like this before, and it’s been an exciting process. The show is evolving organically, and Ohmkar sir, the host, is an absolute master at whatever he puts his mind and heart into.

What can we expect from the show?

Honestly, I don’t know what to expect myself because I’m experiencing it unfold just like the audience. But what you can expect from me is a lot more of Faria — the girl who is absolutely mad about dancing and performing arts. I finally get to show this side of myself, and I’m grateful for that. Most of my audience knows me only through films and social media, but here, they’ll see my love for dance up close.

You’ve been a dancer for a long time. Will the audience get to see your moves as well?

Oh, absolutely! No one ever has to ask me twice to dance. I’m very enthusiastic about celebrating dance, so you’ll definitely see me grooving here and there!

What do you love most about the show?

It’s the entire experience — the sound, the themes, the way music is mixed to create a wholesome performance with storytelling and character-building. And the best part? The diversity! We have contestants from different walks of life, each bringing their own style and unique movement textures. Some I’ve known and admired, while others continue to blow my mind with their maturity and complexity.

Have you interacted with the contestants? How has that experience been?

Yes, they are all incredibly talented and such lovely people. Judging them is the hardest part because I don’t want to compare anyone. But since it’s a competition, we have to. It’s a painful process, but I admire every single one of them.