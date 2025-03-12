Normalising mental health conversations

Mental health — though it isn’t a new term, it is becoming increasingly important by the day. It’s all over social media, with celebrities opening up about their mental illnesses, influencers talking about the importance of mindfulness, and other netizens sharing their mental health experiences. However, Ritu Nilofer, a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, is taking it one step further. She hosted the first session of Therapist Talks by Ritu at Lamakaan, becoming Hyderabad’s first RCI-licensed therapist to publicly start an open conversation about mental health.

“Connection only happens when you sit with people and talk to them, and very few clinical psychologists reach out. I want people to know that I am physically accessible to them. There is still a widespread belief that mental health, therapists and therapy exist somewhere else, away from daily life. That’s exactly what I want to break,” she said.

This is not Ritu’s first attempt at increasing awareness and accessibility. The discussions at Lamakaan are an extension of her podcast, Beyond Therapy With Ritu, which is an attempt at building a community. “I started planning the podcast in 2024 and spent the first six months brainstorming, researching, and searching for people to collaborate with. I was blessed to find Ricky Martin and his team at Swipe Up Productions. They resonated with my idea and brought it to life. The process of designing the set and recording the initial episodes took eight months,” she explained.

Choosing the subject matter of each episode is also a continuous process. “I pick topics which help connect mental health to everyday things that people don’t think about within the purview of mental health. I make sure that the information that I’m giving is not just my opinion but also based on scientific research,” she underscored.