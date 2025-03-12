Sleep divorce, secret to a healthier and happier you

Don't we all pride ourselves on balancing our personal and professional lives, maintaining physical and mental health, and keeping up with our hobbies? If we fail to achieve even one of these, it can throw us off balance. So, we strive for perfection. But in the process, we compromise on sleep. What is life without a good snooze?

In order to get a peaceful night’s rest, did you know that over 78% of couples in India are opting for a ‘sleep divorce’?

Well, that’s the latest buzzword on the internet. With World Sleep Day approaching on March 14, experts decoded this trend for CE.