Aluminum elegance

We've seen interiors crafted with wood and granite, adding elegance and class to our homes. Many of us dream of bright, sophisticated interiors that enhance the beauty of our living spaces. While traditional materials dominate interior design, aluminum might not be the first choice that comes to mind. However, that perception changes upon visiting the Hux Experience Centre, marketed by Maruti Aluminum Corporation.
Located in Banjara Hills, this centre is the brainchild of Vikas Babu Lingampally, Vinay Kumar Lingampally, Rajashekar K, and Saurabh Jain. It showcases the potential of aluminum in redefining interior design.
Speaking about the store and experience centre, Vinay Kumar shares, “This is a collaboration between three partners — Space Architects, Maruti Aluminum, and Hardware India. As friends, we brainstormed one day and decided to bring this vision to life.”
Explaining the concept behind the experience centre, he adds, “This is not just about selling a product — it’s about offering a unique experience. Our designs are distinct, inspired by European aesthetics, and presented in a way that sets them apart from regular market offerings. While we have a factory, we didn’t want to simply put products on display; we wanted people to come here and truly experience them. This is my first venture of this kind.”
Discussing the striking interiors, he says, “As an architectural company, we couldn’t just install four windows and leave it at that. We infused creativity into the design, ensuring the material blends seamlessly with the space. Aluminum is not only stylish but also recyclable and environmentally friendly.”
Design plays a key role in this centre, and Rajashekar elaborates, “We are taking this concept to the next level, catering to high-rise apartments, cottages, and more. We’re introducing termo plate systems in various designs and patterns, each curated with customer preferences in mind. Even staircases, doors, and windows can be beautifully crafted using aluminum. One of our standout features is a garden area designed entirely with this material — something truly unique.”