Aluminum elegance

Speaking about the store and experience centre, Vinay Kumar shares, “This is a collaboration between three partners — Space Architects, Maruti Aluminum, and Hardware India. As friends, we brainstormed one day and decided to bring this vision to life.”

Explaining the concept behind the experience centre, he adds, “This is not just about selling a product — it’s about offering a unique experience. Our designs are distinct, inspired by European aesthetics, and presented in a way that sets them apart from regular market offerings. While we have a factory, we didn’t want to simply put products on display; we wanted people to come here and truly experience them. This is my first venture of this kind.”

Discussing the striking interiors, he says, “As an architectural company, we couldn’t just install four windows and leave it at that. We infused creativity into the design, ensuring the material blends seamlessly with the space. Aluminum is not only stylish but also recyclable and environmentally friendly.”