Ancient wisdom, modern glow

Remember the times when Amma used to apply home remedies? If not always, you must have experienced it at least once, especially during adolescence — turmeric, different kinds of flours, and milk. While the world chases after complex skincare secrets, Neude Skin, co-founded by Aayshya Jhunjhunwala and actress Sreeleela, is going back to the roots — decoding Indian traditions and the goodness of milk. CE spoke with the founder as she came for an exclusive chat at Broadway, Road No 2, Banjara Hills.
Growing up, our mothers and grandmothers always told us that milk was good for our health and skin. Of course, many of us disliked drinking it, but applying it to the skin was a different story. Aayshya wanted to explore this further. “When I was working with milk in skincare, I wondered — why isn’t there a dedicated milk-based skincare brand in India? That was the spark behind Neude. I had always used milk in skincare, but the real question was — how do we make it relevant for today? How do we incorporate modern actives while retaining the traditional goodness of milk? We literally broke milk down at the molecular level and discovered numerous beneficial milk derivatives for the skin. That’s how Neude came to life — we call it ‘the science of milk’ because we don’t just use milk; we supercharge it,” she explained.
Bringing this idea to life required extensive research and development. “We have a dedicated R&D team and follow a meticulous process. We begin with a general idea for a product — targeted skincare solutions — and conduct in-depth research on ingredients, checking their efficacy and safety. The product must deliver results while being safe for the skin. We go through multiple rounds of formulation and sampling before finalising anything,” Aayshya shared.
Additionally, they conduct clinical and consumer studies, gathering feedback before launching a product. For instance, after a year of research, Neude has finally launched Rewind, a product Aayshya calls a game-changer. “We worked on Rewind for over a year to perfect its texture and ingredients to ensure maximum effectiveness. Do you struggle with wrinkles, dry skin, or irritation? Rewind is a 360-degree skincare solution. We offer serums, moisturisers, body lotions, and even a body serum under the Neude umbrella,” the co-founder expressed.
Neude Skin harnesses multiple milk-derived ingredients to deliver skincare benefits:
Bacillus ferment – a powerful milk probiotic
Ghee – a rich milk lipid traditionally consumed, now used in skincare
Whey protein – helps plump the skin (featured in their toner)
Lactic acid & lactobionic acid – effective for anti-aging, pigmentation, and hydration
While many countries are captivated by Korean skincare, Aayshya believes it isn’t entirely suited to Indian skin due to differences in skin types and climate. “India has diverse weather conditions — some regions are humid, others are dry. Skincare is deeply personal. The idea behind Neude is to give people the freedom to pick and choose what works for them. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach. A good product finds its way to the right consumer,” she said.
She also welcomes competition in the skincare industry. “It pushes us to do better. The goal is to create products that truly work,” she shared. Among Aayshya’s personal favourites is the Overnight Sleep Mask, which helps de-tan the skin — a crucial benefit in India’s sun-exposed climate. Another favourite is their soap-free, foam-free cleanser, Jelliciously Clean, ideal for sensitive skin. “Neude may be a new brand — we started working on it in early 2023 — but we have a long journey ahead,” she said. By blending tradition with modern science, Neude proves that sometimes, the best skincare secrets have been with us all along.