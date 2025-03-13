Ancient wisdom, modern glow

Remember the times when Amma used to apply home remedies? If not always, you must have experienced it at least once, especially during adolescence — turmeric, different kinds of flours, and milk. While the world chases after complex skincare secrets, Neude Skin, co-founded by Aayshya Jhunjhunwala and actress Sreeleela, is going back to the roots — decoding Indian traditions and the goodness of milk. CE spoke with the founder as she came for an exclusive chat at Broadway, Road No 2, Banjara Hills.

Growing up, our mothers and grandmothers always told us that milk was good for our health and skin. Of course, many of us disliked drinking it, but applying it to the skin was a different story. Aayshya wanted to explore this further. “When I was working with milk in skincare, I wondered — why isn’t there a dedicated milk-based skincare brand in India? That was the spark behind Neude. I had always used milk in skincare, but the real question was — how do we make it relevant for today? How do we incorporate modern actives while retaining the traditional goodness of milk? We literally broke milk down at the molecular level and discovered numerous beneficial milk derivatives for the skin. That’s how Neude came to life — we call it ‘the science of milk’ because we don’t just use milk; we supercharge it,” she explained.

Bringing this idea to life required extensive research and development. “We have a dedicated R&D team and follow a meticulous process. We begin with a general idea for a product — targeted skincare solutions — and conduct in-depth research on ingredients, checking their efficacy and safety. The product must deliver results while being safe for the skin. We go through multiple rounds of formulation and sampling before finalising anything,” Aayshya shared.