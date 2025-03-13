Local to global: Balagam star Priyadarshi's vision

When you see him on screen, you don’t think he is ‘acting’ — he does it so flawlessly, making you deeply resonate with the character. Off screen, he is possibly the most honest and down-to-earth artiste you’ll meet. A ‘character’ actor, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, whom fans affectionately call Darshi, amazes us with his comedy and romantic roles. Now, he is all set to blow us away with a courtroom drama, Court - State vs A Nobody. In a candid conversation with TNIE team during Hyderabad Dialogues, the actor speaks about his upcoming film, creative process, journey, and more.

What can the audience expect from Court - State vs A Nobody?

The movie is about how a teenage boy is wrongfully accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case and how a passionate lawyer represents him and fights against corruption in the justice system.

Nani is the producer of the film. How was your experience working with him?

Nani is easy to work with and has a thorough understanding of cinema and how scripts work. He works with filmmakers who come up with original ideas.

In this era, there are many filmmakers but a lot of them don’t know what to say through their art, which is a problem. Nani is particularly concerned about what a particular artiste or a filmmaker is trying to convey through his or her movie. When we (Darshi and debut director Ram Jagadeesh) actually pitched this idea to Nani, he was very excited. One year ago, when we were doing Hi Nanna together, we discussed how, for instance, Jai Bheem from Tamil Nadu not only made it to the headlines but also stirred a discussion within the public, cutting across age barriers. We wanted to do something similar.

Luckily, I was in touch with Jagadeesh, who had this idea on the POCSO case; one of his friends had a similar experience, so we wanted to bring this story to life.

You have chosen a contrarian film. Can you tell us about it?

The POCSO Act basically works towards protecting children’s rights. But there are also a lot of people who misuse it. I have spoken to many friends in the lawyer community and learned about the misuse of 498A and other such laws. We thought that through this film, the audience will definitely understand that POCSO helps the legal system convict a criminal who has violated a child’s privacy, which includes sexually assaulting them. But we wanted to also highlight how people are wrongly accused. I would like to give you more details but I am holding myself back. Please watch the film!

You are known for your comic roles, so how difficult was it to do a serious role in this film?

Creating humour on screen is way more difficult than this. These days, I hardly laugh when comedians crack jokes but find myself laughing at news channels. What constitutes humour is something I really don’t understand; I rely on writers who have written movies like Save the Tigers, Pelli Choopulu, Jathi Ratnalu.

You are a natural actor. Could you explain that part of your personality?

Half of it comes from the language that I speak. I would rather call myself an actor with better timing than a comedian.

You have done movies where you use the Telangana Mandalikam (dialect). You were very good at it, so why didn’t you do many full-length movies with this dialect?

I have done a couple of them, such as Balagam, Mallesham, and Save the Tigers. I am doing another one called Mitra Mandali, which is completely rooted in Telangana’s characters. I want to do movies like these so I can represent them globally. I am not going to stick only to Mandalikam because after doing films in different areas, I can’t understand how people in Hyderabad speak and how people in Nizamabad speak. I only know the Warangal dialect because it is clear enough for me. I am unable to figure out which dialect I have to speak in, which even a lot of my friends also complained about, saying, “Nuvu emi matladutunav ra, Nizamabad lo unnava leka Hyderabad lo unnava?” (What language are you speaking — are you in Nizamabad or Hyderabad?) I am yet to figure out this identity crisis I have with my own language.