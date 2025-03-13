Startup after failure

How can entrepreneurs in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities be empowered to take entrepreneurial strides?

One of the major challenges for an entrepreneur in a Tier-2 or 3 city is access to the market, which can make it harder for them to access resources (such as talent and mentors), build relationships, and forge strategic alliances. Lack of access can also result in lack of knowledge/disconnect with the market. So, they can take longer to have a breakthrough when compared to an entrepreneur in a metropolitan city. The solution for this is the right kind of mentoring — as a boy growing up in Hindupur, a small town in Anantapur district in AP, I know these struggles firsthand. It wasn’t easy to adapt to the US culture and understand the systems there, but I pushed myself to break those barriers.

TiE understands this, and so what we are trying to do is identify around 10 successful entrepreneurs in a given Tier-2 or 3 city, so they can mentor 50 to 60 other entrepreneurs. It is not easy — we tried this in Warangal but could not find the right mentors. However, we remain steadfast towards our goal, which is to ensure that these entrepreneurs benefit.

Where does your entrepreneurial spirit come from?

My childhood shaped much of who I am today; I was fortunate to be born into a family where my father — a professor with an entrepreneurial streak — pursued multiple ventures, from running a transport franchise to setting up an aluminum utensils factory. My mother, a homemaker, was the backbone of our family, instilling in us strong values of perseverance and integrity.