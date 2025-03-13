Telangana government forms ‘Future City Development Authority’ for strategic urban growth in Rangareddy

HYDERABAD: The state government has announced the creation of a “Special Area Development Authority” named the “Future City Development Authority” for the “Future City Area”, in Rangareddy district.

This region spans 762.28 sq. km, covering 56 revenue villages across seven mandals and is aimed at strategic urban and economic development in alignment with the state’s broader planned development objectives.

The authority will be headed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The government has previously constituted Urban Development Authorities for major towns and cities under the Telangana Urban Areas (Development) Act, 1975.

However, areas beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR)—particularly those between Srisailam National Highway and Nagarjunasagar State Highway—have emerged as strategic growth zones due to their proximity to RGIA, Shamshabad and planned economic and industrial clusters by the Telangana Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

Considering these factors, the government has envisioned FCDA to spearhead development in this region. The plan includes comprehensive master planning, multi-modal connectivity, Metro and radial road infrastructure, modern urban amenities and economic and industrial clusters (including the Young India Skill University & Education Hub)

The FCDA will oversee planning, coordination, and regulation of development in this zone. It will be headed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, with the other key members: vice-chairman, Minister for MA&UD / Industries, ITE & C, chief secretary, special chief secretary from finance, I&C and ITE&C, principal secretary of MAUD, EFS&T, HMDA Metropolitan commissioner, vice-chairman and MD of TGIIC and district collector of Rangareddy.

Revenue Villages Under FCDA:

FCDA encompasses 56 revenue villages across the following seven mandals: