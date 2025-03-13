Telangana records first 40°C temperature of the year; heatwave conditions set in

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded its first 40°C temperature of the year, confirming the early onset of heatwave conditions in March.

As per TGDPS records, 11 districts reported temperatures above 40°C, with Nirmal recording the highest at 40.7°C, followed by Adilabad and Kumurambheem at 40.6°C. In Hyderabad, Gajularamaram recorded 38.8°C.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2-3°C in the coming days, reaching 41-44°C over the next two days. The districts of Adilabad, Kumurambheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, and Peddapalli are likely to experience temperatures above 41°C in the next five days.

Hyderabad will continue to see temperatures between 36-40°C throughout the week, while Bhadrachalam recorded a minimum temperature of 24°C.

The state will experience dry weather with low-level South-Easterly or Easterly winds.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will see mist or hazy conditions in the mornings, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 37°C and 25°C, respectively. Surface winds will be South-Easterly/Easterly at speeds of 4-8 kmph.