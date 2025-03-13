University of Hyderabad ranked among world’s top universities in seven subjects in QS Rankings

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked among the world’s top universities in seven subjects in the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds on Wednesday.

UoH secured rankings in English Language & Literature, Linguistics, Sociology, Chemistry, Economics & Econometrics, Physics & Astronomy and Biological Sciences.

The ranking provides an independent comparative analysis of over 18,300 university programmes across 55 academic disciplines at more that 1700 universities in 100 locations worldwide.

QS evaluates institutions based on five key metrics: academic and employer reputation (based on the responses from over 240,000 employers and academics to QS surveys), citations per paper, H-Index (research impact and productivity) and the International Research Network (IRN) which assesses cross-border research collaboration.

Prof BJ Rao, UoH vice–chancellor said, “We are thrilled to see the university consistently featured in the QS World Rankings by Subject. This achievement is a testament to our academic excellence. However, we are not resting on our laurels. We aim to expand our presence in these rankings by adding more subjects and will continue working tirelessly towards that goal.”