Unwind, create, and repeat at Lyzure

Life moves fast. Deadlines pile up, family expectations weigh heavy, and stress sneaks in from all directions. Some find relief in exercise, others in music, but there’s something special about using your hands to create art. That’s where Lyzure - Art Therapy Studio comes in.
Located in the heart of the city Jubilee Hills, Lyzure is more than just a place to paint or mould clay. It’s a space designed to slow people down, to let them take a break from their routines and create something of their own. From pottery and tufting to candle-making and T-shirt printing, the studio brings a mix of activities under one roof. It’s a place to relax, experiment, and leave with something tangible — something made with care, by hand.
Vivek Madadi and Niharika Gollapalli, the founders of Lyzure, had a clear vision when she started this space. She wanted to give people an escape, a reason to step away from their screens and do something that didn’t involve scrolling or typing. “I wanted to create a space where people could slow down, engage their hands and minds, and experience the pure joy of making something themselves. Lyzure was born from this simple idea — to give people a creative escape from their daily routines while building a warm, welcoming community,” the founder explains.
The name itself is a playful twist on the word ‘leisure’. Niharika and Vivek wanted it to capture the essence of what she wanted people to feel — relaxed, unhurried, and free to explore their creativity. That’s exactly what happens here. People walk in with the weight of their day still lingering, but as they begin to create, something shifts. Their shoulders drop, their focus sharpens, and before they know it, they’re completely in the moment. Stress fades into the background, replaced by a quiet sense of satisfaction.
The studio offers hands-on activities that require no prior experience. Niharika says, “We wanted activities that are fun, engaging, and beginner-friendly. We started with tufting, candle-making, T-shirt painting, and pottery because they’re hands-on, creative, and produce something tangible that you can take home. We also listened to our customers’ feedback along the way — Lyzure is a space that evolves with our community’s interests.”
Getting people to understand the concept of an Art Therapy Studio wasn’t easy at first. “From finding the right team to curating activities that balance fun and functionality — all were a challenge. But perhaps the biggest challenge was helping people understand the concept of an art activity café. Once they experienced it, though, the word spread like wildfire, and we’ve been sold out most days since opening,” Vivek expresses.
The response has been overwhelming, shares Niharika, “We’ve been fully booked since day one, which honestly still feels surreal. We’ve seen a mix of groups — friends looking for a fun weekend activity, couples on creative dates, families bonding over art, and even solo visitors who find it therapeutic. It’s heartwarming to see such a diverse community coming together through art.”
Stress relief looks different for everyone. Some go for a run, some listen to music. But for those who like to create, Lyzure is that space — a place where people can step away from the chaos, get their hands messy, and leave feeling lighter and happier.