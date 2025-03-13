Unwind, create, and repeat at Lyzure

Vivek Madadi and Niharika Gollapalli, the founders of Lyzure, had a clear vision when she started this space. She wanted to give people an escape, a reason to step away from their screens and do something that didn’t involve scrolling or typing. “I wanted to create a space where people could slow down, engage their hands and minds, and experience the pure joy of making something themselves. Lyzure was born from this simple idea — to give people a creative escape from their daily routines while building a warm, welcoming community,” the founder explains.

The name itself is a playful twist on the word ‘leisure’. Niharika and Vivek wanted it to capture the essence of what she wanted people to feel — relaxed, unhurried, and free to explore their creativity. That’s exactly what happens here. People walk in with the weight of their day still lingering, but as they begin to create, something shifts. Their shoulders drop, their focus sharpens, and before they know it, they’re completely in the moment. Stress fades into the background, replaced by a quiet sense of satisfaction.