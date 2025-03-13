YouTuber Bayya Sunny Yadav booked for promoting online betting apps in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Social media influencer Sunny Yadav, popularly known as Bayya Sunny Yadav, has been booked for allegedly promoting online betting apps on his social media accounts. The Noothankal PS registered a case on March 5 following a complaint filed by a police officer.

According to the complaint, the officer came across a video posted by Bayya Sandeep, alias Sunny Yadav, on his social media platforms. In the video, Sunny promoted online betting apps, claiming that users could earn large sums of money with minimal investment.

The complainant stated that Sunny, a well-known YouTuber for the past few years, gained popularity by creating bike ride videos and monetising his social media presence. However, dissatisfied with his earnings, he allegedly devised a plan to increase his income by collaborating with online betting app operators.

Police claim that by promoting betting apps, Sunny is deceiving the youth and causing financial distress through fraudulent claims.

The case was registered after senior IPS officer VC Sajjanar expressed outrage over Sunny’s promotion of online betting apps. Following the case registration, Sajjanar took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to caution influencers, stating that having millions of followers does not grant them impunity to prioritise money over ethics. “It’s not right to risk innocent lives for financial gain. You will be punished according to the law,” he said.