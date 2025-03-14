CM Revanth seeks Jaishankar’s support for global summits in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to extend all the required support to programmes and summits, including Bharat Summit, to be organised by the state government in a bid to take Telangana to the top in the next 25 years.

The chief minister, who met the Union minister in New Delhi on Thursday, sought political clearance for conducting Bharat Summit in Hyderabad as representatives from around 60 countries are expected to attend the event.

During the meeting, Revanth briefed Jaishankar about the details of prestigious international events — Miss World 2025, Global Deep Tech Summit, Bharat Summit and IndiaJoy Festival — which showcase Telangana as the hub of the entertainment industry.

These events will be organised in Hyderabad in 2025. He urged the Union minister to support the government and promote ‘Telangana Rising’ by organising the international events in the state.

He also requested Jaishankar to promote ‘Telangana Rising’ in India’s programmes abroad and extend cooperation in diplomatic relations and logistical support for the successful conduct of programmes in Hyderabad.