Man kills mother over money for liquor in Hyderabad; arrested

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his 50-year-old mother following a dispute over money for liquor at their house in Rallaguda on Wednesday night.

According to police, the victim, R Chandrakala, had raised the accused, Rachamalla Prakash, and his brother, Raghunandan, by herself after the death of their father in their childhood. It is believed that he beat her on the head and chest with a pipe.

The cops added that Prakash had stolen several items from their home on multiple occasions to sustain his drinking habit. He used to threaten to murder his mother when she refused him money to buy liquor, they said.

Around 9 pm on Wednesday, Raghunandan came home to find his mother lying in a pool of blood and Prakash washing the blood off a pipe with water, the police said, adding that he called for an ambulance and alerted the cops.

Additionally, Prakash refused to allow medical personnel to attend to his bleeding mother and only gave in after the police personnel intervened. The cops also found a broken stick and an LPG cylinder near Chandrakala. When they were trying to shift her to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH), she succumbed to her injuries in the ambulance.