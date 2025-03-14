Nagarjunasagar water levels dip sharply, HMWSSB plans emergency pumping

HYDERABAD: Barely a month after reaching full storage capacity, water levels in the Nagarjunasagar reservoir have declined dramatically.

With dead storage levels approaching the Minimum Drawdown Level (MDDL) of 510 feet, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is now forced to start preparing for emergency pumping.

As of March 13, the water level at the reservoir stood at 521 feet with a storage capacity of 151 tmcft, a sharp decline from 590 feet and 312 tmcft recorded a few months ago. The dip in water levels is attributed to mismanagement, illegal and excessive water withdrawals for irrigation and other purposes by Andhra Pradesh. An estimated 1-2 tmcft of water is being withdrawn daily, mainly for irrigation by Andhra Pradesh.

To ensure uninterrupted water supply, HMWSSB has invited tenders for the installation of emergency pumping arrangements at an estimated cost of Rs 4.6 crore. The contractor is required to install five 700 HP motors, five 600 HP motors and five 175 HP motors to draw 900 cusecs of water from dead storage if the levels fall below 510 feet.

For the summer period, lasting until mid-July, about 6.9 tmcft of water is required from the reservoir. The Water Board has urged the Irrigation department to maintain reservoir levels above the MDDL to ensure sufficient supply for Hyderabad, the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and surrounding areas.

Currently, HMWSSB draws 270 million gallons per day (MGD) from Nagarjunasagar through Krishna Phase I, II and III schemes, amounting to 1.38 tmcft per month. Additional supplies come from Yellampally (163 MGD), Singur (69 MGD), Manjira Barrage (41 MGD), Osmansagar (22 MGD), and Himayathsagar (10.5 MGD), providing a total supply of 581.35 MGD across Hyderabad and surrounding regions.

Officials told TNIE that measures are in place to maximise piped water distribution and to expedite tanker supplies where necessary. The Water Board has also requested the release of water from upstream projects if required to maintain adequate storage levels for drinking water needs.