SCR, NDRF conduct mock drill at Telangana's Bolarum Railway Station to enhance emergency response

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) zone and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a joint mock drill exercise on train accidents at the Bolarum railway station on Thursday.

According to a release, it was held to assess and enhance the efficiency and alertness of the staff to meet the challenges that arise during emergency incidents.

As part of the exercise, 15 volunteers simulated a scenario where passengers were trapped in a closed coach. In response, the Accident Relief Train (ART) Team proceeded with the rescue. Simultaneously, the Railway Emergency Control Room requested the NDRF team for support. The NDRF personnel also reached the spot and helped the ‘trapped passengers’ out using specialised equipment.

The release said the mock drill aimed to test the use of various disaster equipment and provide hands-on experience with tools like cold cutting equipment (saber saw and abrasive cutter). These tools cut window rods and the coach body, allowing for easier lifting and evacuation of injured passengers from affected coaches.