Bohra delights at Bidri, Marriott

This Ramzan, why not try something different? How about indulging in some traditional Bohra delicacies? At Bidri, Marriott, food lovers had the opportunity to relish an exotic and traditionally cooked Bohra feast, prepared by Chef Aziz and Chef Alifya — a passionate culinary duo from Mumbai who brought their treasured family recipes to Hyderabad, making the festive season even more special.
As we sat down to enjoy this sumptuous meal served in a thali, we were thrilled to be part of such a unique dining experience. Before we began, the couple introduced us to the meal and its significance. Chef Alifya explained, “We start any celebratory meal with Sodannu, which is placed at the centre of the thali. It consists of rice, ghee, sugar, and nuts. In our culture, any celebration begins with something sweet, so we take a single bite of Sodannu before proceeding with the rest of the meal. We also start and end our meal with a pinch of salt, which is believed to prevent 72 kinds of diseases. That’s why salt is always present on our plate.”
Adding to this, Chef Aziz shared, “The meal follows a specific pattern — we begin with a sweet dish, followed by a savoury item, and continue alternating between sweet and savoury flavours until the end of the meal.”
Speaking about their journey, Chef Alifya recounted, “Our family has always been filled with food lovers. My husband had a deep passion for cooking, but coming from an orthodox family, men were not encouraged to be chefs. However, after our marriage, we began cooking together. With friends frequently visiting and spreading the word, we started taking small orders. Soon, we realised that our love for Bohra cuisine deserved more attention. Not many people are familiar with our culture and traditional dishes, so we started organising pop-ups at home. Over the past eight years, we’ve dedicated ourselves to cooking and serving authentic Bohra food. Our goal is to introduce more people to our cuisine and heritage. Our first pop-up in Hyderabad was in 2019, and this is our second time in the city — all driven by our passion for food.”
As we dived into the meal, we first had Bohra Gol Paani, a refreshing drink made with jaggery, water, and sabja seeds, perfect for staying hydrated. Next, we savoured Mutton Samosas, filled with minced lamb, coriander, and mint — an absolute delight. The Russian Cutlet was another highlight, boasting a crispy exterior with a soft stuffing of boneless chicken, potatoes, and aromatic spices. The Lagan Ki Seekh was another must-try dish on the menu.
For the main course, we enjoyed Bohri Masoor Dal, Chicken Kaari, Mutton Khurdi with Kichadi, Masala Bateta, and the delectable Bohra Mutton Biryani. The Ghee Rice complemented the dishes beautifully, making for a well-rounded and satisfying meal.
Just when we thought the meal had ended, we were treated to an array of delicious desserts. Kalamra, made with rice, sugar, milk, and yogurt, was garnished with nuts and pomegranate seeds — an absolute delight. But the indulgence didn’t stop there; Sev No Jardo and Pav No Halwa followed, both mouthwatering and deserving of the top spot on our list of favourites.
At Bidri, the food is served both in a thali and a la carte, allowing guests to select their preferred dishes. This special Bohra feast is available until March 16 — don’t miss the chance to experience these exquisite flavours!