Bohra delights at Bidri, Marriott

Adding to this, Chef Aziz shared, “The meal follows a specific pattern — we begin with a sweet dish, followed by a savoury item, and continue alternating between sweet and savoury flavours until the end of the meal.”

Speaking about their journey, Chef Alifya recounted, “Our family has always been filled with food lovers. My husband had a deep passion for cooking, but coming from an orthodox family, men were not encouraged to be chefs. However, after our marriage, we began cooking together. With friends frequently visiting and spreading the word, we started taking small orders. Soon, we realised that our love for Bohra cuisine deserved more attention. Not many people are familiar with our culture and traditional dishes, so we started organising pop-ups at home. Over the past eight years, we’ve dedicated ourselves to cooking and serving authentic Bohra food. Our goal is to introduce more people to our cuisine and heritage. Our first pop-up in Hyderabad was in 2019, and this is our second time in the city — all driven by our passion for food.”