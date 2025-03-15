GHMC to build flyovers at IIIT, Khajaguda junction

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has put in place plans for the construction of multi-level flyovers, grade separators, and underpasses at two key junctions—International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Junction and Khajaguda Junction — to smoothen traffic flow.

The project also includes widening and development of a 215-foot road from the Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s office to Gachibowli Junction and a 150-foot road from Anjaiah Nagar to Ramky Tower.

At Khajaguda Junction, a three-lane flyover from Nanakramguda to Tolichowki and a three-lane underpass from Tolichowki to Biodiversity Junction are planned. The GHMC will widen and develop major connecting roads on this route.

The estimated cost for these projects is approximately Rs 650 crore. GHMC has invited bids from agencies for surveying, investigation, detailed design and construction under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model with a two-year defect liability period (DLP).

The expected completion period is two years from the date of agreement signing. The selected contractor will also handle utility shifting works, including electrical, water supply, sewerage and communication lines, under the supervision of the respective utility agencies.

Part of H-CITI project

These projects fall under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) initiative, for which the state government has sanctioned Rs 5,942 crore. GHMC has been authorised to invite tenders for 23 projects comprising 32 works, divided into five packages. H-CITI aims to enhance urban connectivity, ease traffic congestion and improve infrastructure across the city.

A comprehensive traffic study conducted by HMDA identified critical congestion points and arterial routes. H-CITI will focus on junction improvements, grade separators, flyovers, road under bridges, road over bridges, pedestrian infrastructure, tunnel corridors, and stormwater drainage systems to improve traffic flow by removing bottlenecks.