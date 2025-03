Hyderabad

Splash of colours and culture: Holi celebrations

Hyderabad celebrated Holi with a perfect blend o f tradition and modern festivity! From Begum Bazaar’s vibrant gullies, where organic gulal filled the air, to grand Holi parties in Begumpet and Jubilee Hills with DJs and rain dances. TNIE photographer Sri Loganathan Velmurugan captures the fun-filled riot of colours.