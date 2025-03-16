GHMC cancels building permit after site deaths

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) cancelled the building permission for a construction project in Mansoorabad, LB Nagar zone.

This comes after three workers died and another was seriously injured when a mound of loose soil collapsed on them during foundation work for the cellar at the under-construction site on February 5.

According to GHMC officials, the licences of the architect and structural engineer concerned have been cancelled and they have been blacklisted. GHMC also issued a show-cause notice to the owner, warning of possible action, including the cancellation of the building permit due to safety lapses.

It was found that due care was not taken during the construction of the building, which was being built as a G+4 storey structure with two cellars. Necessary strengthening measures were not implemented to prevent ground slippage and there were inadequate setbacks.

It was confirmed that the ground was weak and had been neglected. As per GHMC rules, the builder was required to inform the concerned officer before excavating the cellar but failed to do so. Despite the circle officer issuing a notice outlining precautionary measures in advance, negligence was observed.

Last month, police registered a case against the building owner following a GHMC complaint, citing violations of construction safety regulations that led to the fatalities.