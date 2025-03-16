Hyderabad cops arrest most-wanted matrimonial fraudster

HYDERABAD: The Jubilee Hills police arrested a 33-year-old serial fraudster involved in multiple cases of cheating women by way of marriage alliance, impersonation and fraud across Telangana, AP and Karnataka.

According to police, seven non-bailable warrants were pending against Jogada Vamshi Krishna, also known as Harsha Cherukuri. He allegedly targeted women through matrimonial websites.

The accused created fake profiles on platforms like Shaadi.com, Instagram and FB, using aliases such as Harsha Cherukuri. By displaying photos of unknown men, he posed as a wealthy businessman, IT professional or an NRI seeking marriage. After gaining trust, Vamshi Krishna fabricated emergencies — such as frozen bank accounts, medical issues or business losses — to deceive victims into transferring money.

When victims demanded repayment, he resorted to verbal abuse, blackmail and threats, claiming to possess personal photographs, which he threatened to misuse. The defrauded money was transferred through multiple bank accounts and digital payment apps and allegedly used for online betting and gambling.

Vamshi is an accused in more than 20 cases in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Vijayawada, Khammam and other areas. Recently, a doctor filed a complaint, reporting a loss of `10,94,827 under the pretense of a marriage alliance.