Rescue operations at SLBC tunnel enter 22nd day

HYDERABAD: Rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel project are continuing on the 22nd day, with sophisticated robotic technology being utilised for rescue operations.

According to officials, with the help of the Autonomic Hydraulic Powered Robot, developed by Anvi company and a 30 HP capacity pump, water and mud are being removed.

Special Chief Secretary of the Disaster Management department, Arvind Kumar, and Nagarkurnool district Collector, Badavath Santosh, held a review meeting with officials of rescue teams on the progress of operations on Saturday.

Following the meeting, officials said that dewatering is continuing, relief teams are working in coordination and they have given a few suggestions to accelerate the operations.

The government is providing all necessary assistance to the rescue teams, ensuring oxygen supply and providing drinking water, food and medical facilities.