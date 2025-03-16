Temperature soars to 42 degrees Celsius in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The mercury levels on Saturday soared to 42 degrees Celsius, with 22 districts recording maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the TGDPS report, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad recorded the highest temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Rajanna Sircilla, Mancherial and Adilabad at 41.5 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad’s maximum temperature was recorded at 39.6 degrees Celsius in Asifnagar.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was 2 degrees Celsius higher than the temperature on the same day last year, with Sirpur recording 40.5 degrees Celsius.

IMD said maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2–3 degrees in isolated pockets across the state over the next three days.

It also issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in the districts of Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli for the next two days. Dry weather will prevail in the state over the next seven days.

For the next 48 hours, maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. Surface winds are likely to be southerly/southeasterly, with wind speeds around 4–8 kmph.