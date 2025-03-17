Caught red-handed stealing petrol, CID constable attacks colleague in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A constable from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has been booked for an incident that would make even seasoned criminals take notes. The officer in question, B Raju, allegedly helped himself to petrol from a government vehicle, only to find that his actions had an unintended audience — a fellow constable who decided to record the scene.

Unimpressed with his colleague’s newfound directorial ambitions, Raju allegedly responded with violence, attacking the complainant and landing punches on his neck and the back of his head. Not stopping at mere fisticuffs, he reportedly scratched the complainant’s neck hard enough to draw blood—perhaps attempting to leave behind a signature move.

If that weren’t enough, Raju allegedly issued a cinematic-style threat, promising to track his colleague down “no matter how far,” and kill him. The threat could be all bluster, considering it came from a man caught stealing fuel in broad daylight.

The Saifabad police have booked the case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).