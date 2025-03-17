No offs, 18-hour shifts: Cyber slavery victims recount horror

Nine cases registered

Until now, 10 victims have filed complaints, resulting in nine cases registered at Cyber Crime Police Stations (CCPSs) across the state.

The victims, lured by intermediaries promising lucrative jobs abroad, were coerced into cyber fraud schemes targeting US nationals. Failure to meet scamming targets triggered brutal punishments.

“They started enforcing physical punishments that felt unbearable. One of the most difficult tasks was being forced to remain in a fixed position under the harsh sun for hours without moving. It was not only physically agonising but also mentally exhausting. They also made us perform frog jumps over long distances — sometimes up to 200 metres — pushing my body to its absolute limits. These practices felt completely inhumane,” reads a victim’s complaint.