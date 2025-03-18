Daksha Nagarkar: Going vegan changed my life

We all love animals and, in some way or another, try to do our part to protect them. Celebrities have also contributed to this cause, and actress Daksha Nagarkar is no exception. Mercy for Animals India Foundation launched a public awareness campaign promoting plant-based food, with Daksha playing a prominent role in advocating for this initiative. Known for her performances in films like Zombie Reddy, Hora Hori, and Husharu, the actress shares her journey of embracing veganism and her love for animals in an exclusive one-on-one interaction.
How have you planned to promote the Mercy for Animals cause?
I am vegan myself, and that’s where my journey began. I am now focused on raising awareness about factory farming and the cruelty animals endure in the process. The reason I became vegan was because I witnessed this cruelty firsthand, which made me deeply connected to the cause. Instead of being overly preachy about veganism, we aim to educate people on the importance of including more plant-based foods in their diet. The campaign slogan, ‘Powered by Veggies’, encourages people to start by going vegetarian and eventually transitioning to veganism. Taking small steps and gradually incorporating plant-based foods into your diet benefits both your health and the environment.
When did you decide to switch to a vegan lifestyle?
I have always been an animal lover, but initially, my love was mainly for dogs. However, through my involvement in activist work, I became aware of the suffering that other animals endure. That realisation led me to adopt a vegan lifestyle. As an actress, maintaining fitness and skin health is crucial, and transitioning to veganism has greatly benefited me in those aspects. My skin improved, my energy levels became more consistent, and my workout stamina significantly increased. All of these factors reinforced my decision to stay vegan.
There’s a common myth that being vegan is difficult. Was it challenging for you?
Not at all! If you look at a typical Indian kitchen, you’ll find plenty of protein-rich plant-based foods like dal, lentils, and legumes. Many people think they need non-vegetarian food for protein, especially when building muscle. However, there are plant-based protein sources that offer even higher protein content than chicken. When I first turned vegan, people didn’t even know how to pronounce the word. But now, with increased awareness and readily available alternatives, transitioning to a vegan lifestyle has never been easier.
How would you convince someone to adopt a plant-based diet?
I believe in self-love and personal choice. No one should feel pressured to change their lifestyle overnight. When people express interest in going vegan, I ask them why they want to make the change. Some do it for health reasons, while others do it for better skin or a youthful appearance. Once they identify their reason, I encourage them to start small — perhaps skipping meat a couple of days a week and gradually increasing plant-based meals. It’s a scientifically proven healthier and more sustainable lifestyle. Issues like bird flu stem from the unhygienic conditions of factory farming. How long can we sustain such practices? It’s time to shift towards a sustainable, plant-based lifestyle that aligns with how the human body is designed to function.
What does your daily routine look like, and how do you stay fit?
My diet makes it easier to maintain a healthy routine. I start my day early with green juice, followed by avocado toast. Then, I engage in my weight training workout and take a plant-based protein shake. The variety of vegan protein options available today is amazing compared to the limited, poor-tasting choices in the past. For lunch, I ensure I consume adequate protein, incorporating foods like quinoa and salads. Dinner typically consists of brown rice and dal, along with kidney beans or chickpeas on alternate days. Even when I’m travelling, I find it easy to maintain this diet.
How do you define self-love?
For me, self-love is about taking care of both the inside and outside. It’s about listening to your body and understanding its needs. Many people ignore their body’s signals, but I believe it’s essential to pay attention. There’s a concept called ‘body age’, and for me, self-love means striving to be my best self — feeling good rather than just looking good. That’s what truly matters to me.