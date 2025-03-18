Daksha Nagarkar: Going vegan changed my life

How have you planned to promote the Mercy for Animals cause?

I am vegan myself, and that’s where my journey began. I am now focused on raising awareness about factory farming and the cruelty animals endure in the process. The reason I became vegan was because I witnessed this cruelty firsthand, which made me deeply connected to the cause. Instead of being overly preachy about veganism, we aim to educate people on the importance of including more plant-based foods in their diet. The campaign slogan, ‘Powered by Veggies’, encourages people to start by going vegetarian and eventually transitioning to veganism. Taking small steps and gradually incorporating plant-based foods into your diet benefits both your health and the environment.