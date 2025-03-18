Gaurang Home's Haldi collection: Golden hues, timeless craft

Expanding his creative vision beyond the revival and creation of exquisite sarees through traditional weaving and embroidery techniques, renowned Hyderabad-based textile and fashion designer Gaurang Shah launched Gaurang Home in 2024. Their latest collection, Haldi, is a joyous celebration of this spirit — an exquisitely handcrafted curation of home furnishings, furniture, and crockery. In conversation with CE, the ace designer delves into the inspiration behind the collection, his creative process, and more.

Tell us about the new Haldi collection.

The Haldi collection is an evocative tribute to the essence of Indian heritage, seamlessly weaving tradition with contemporary elegance. Inspired by Haldi (turmeric), a colour deeply embedded in Indian culture, this collection celebrates its symbolism of purity, prosperity, and auspicious beginnings. Turmeric has long been a silent witness to sacred ceremonies, adorning hands during rituals and symbolising well-being across generations.

The collection’s palette spans the spectrum of Haldi’s golden hues — from the soft glow of honey to the grandeur of gold — across a meticulously curated selection of bedsheets, comforters, pillowcases, table linens, carpets, lampshades, and textile art. The artistry extends beyond fabric into serveware, featuring Kansa — an ancient metal alloy of copper and tin — prized for its aesthetic appeal and wellness benefits.

What sort of textiles, materials, and techniques are used in the collection?

At the heart of the Haldi collection lies a confluence of exquisite textiles, materials, and time-honoured craft techniques, each chosen to preserve and celebrate India’s artistic legacy. The collection embraces revered weaves such as handwoven Khadi and Tussar silk, known for their organic textures, breathability, and understated elegance. These textiles form the canvas for intricate floral and geometric motifs, inspired by the poetry of nature, with delicate vines and blooms unfurling gracefully across bedsheets, table linens, and upholstery.

The collection is a tapestry of layered craftsmanship, harmonising the exquisite Jamdani weave with the delicate embroidery of Chikankari and Kantha. Unlike our signature sarees, where each craft stands independently, this collection interweaves traditions to create visual and textural depth.

Some of the key techniques featured in the collection include: