Gaurang Home's Haldi collection: Golden hues, timeless craft

Expanding his creative vision beyond the revival and creation of exquisite sarees through traditional weaving and embroidery techniques, renowned Hyderabad-based textile and fashion designer Gaurang Shah launched Gaurang Home in 2024. Their latest collection, Haldi, is a joyous celebration of this spirit — an exquisitely handcrafted curation of home furnishings, furniture, and crockery. In conversation with CE, the ace designer delves into the inspiration behind the collection, his creative process, and more.
Excerpts
Tell us about the new Haldi collection.
The Haldi collection is an evocative tribute to the essence of Indian heritage, seamlessly weaving tradition with contemporary elegance. Inspired by Haldi (turmeric), a colour deeply embedded in Indian culture, this collection celebrates its symbolism of purity, prosperity, and auspicious beginnings. Turmeric has long been a silent witness to sacred ceremonies, adorning hands during rituals and symbolising well-being across generations.
The collection’s palette spans the spectrum of Haldi’s golden hues — from the soft glow of honey to the grandeur of gold — across a meticulously curated selection of bedsheets, comforters, pillowcases, table linens, carpets, lampshades, and textile art. The artistry extends beyond fabric into serveware, featuring Kansa — an ancient metal alloy of copper and tin — prized for its aesthetic appeal and wellness benefits.
What sort of textiles, materials, and techniques are used in the collection?
At the heart of the Haldi collection lies a confluence of exquisite textiles, materials, and time-honoured craft techniques, each chosen to preserve and celebrate India’s artistic legacy. The collection embraces revered weaves such as handwoven Khadi and Tussar silk, known for their organic textures, breathability, and understated elegance. These textiles form the canvas for intricate floral and geometric motifs, inspired by the poetry of nature, with delicate vines and blooms unfurling gracefully across bedsheets, table linens, and upholstery.
The collection is a tapestry of layered craftsmanship, harmonising the exquisite Jamdani weave with the delicate embroidery of Chikankari and Kantha. Unlike our signature sarees, where each craft stands independently, this collection interweaves traditions to create visual and textural depth.
Some of the key techniques featured in the collection include:
Sujini embroidery – fine running stitches adding an artistic rawness.
Shibori dyeing – fluid, organic patterns lending a natural beauty to textiles.
Batik patterns – bold yet intricate motifs, creating a distinctive visual language.
Kalamkari hand-painting – where every stroke narrates a story, bridging tradition and artistry.
Block printing – rhythmic patterns grounding the collection in traditional surface design.
You have used Kansa in the collection. What inspired you to do so?
Kansa is one of India’s oldest metals, cherished not only for its rich aesthetic and textural appeal but also for its holistic and scientific benefits. The decision to incorporate Kansa into the Haldi collection was inspired by the desire to bridge function with heritage, reviving a material that was once an essential part of Indian households.
This copper-tin alloy has been used for centuries due to its natural antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. Traditionally, food served in Kansa vessels was believed to aid digestion, balance pH levels, and promote overall well-being. Beyond its health benefits, Kansa possesses a timeless, burnished beauty that deepens with age, making it a perfect complement to Haldi’s golden hues.
By incorporating Kansa into serveware — plates, bowls, and cutlery — the Haldi collection transforms everyday dining into a refined, meaningful experience where craftsmanship meets mindful living. When paired with ceramic dinnerware, the contrasting textures create a layered aesthetic, blending rustic elegance with sophistication. This revival of Kansa is not just about nostalgia but about enriching modern homes with materials that are both beautiful and deeply rooted in tradition.
Take us through your creative process when designing a home collection.
The creative journey behind a home collection is deeply immersive, intuitive, and rooted in storytelling. It begins with a concept — often inspired by a colour, cultural tradition, or specific craft technique.
Once the core theme is established, material exploration follows. This phase involves selecting textiles, woods, and metals that align with the vision and engaging with artisans across India to understand their craft and integrate their techniques cohesively.
Sketching, sampling, and prototyping then bring the vision to life, ensuring textures, motifs, and weaves maintain an equilibrium between heritage and contemporary aesthetics. Throughout the process, there is a deep respect for hand craftsmanship, embracing natural imperfections that make each piece unique. Ultimately, the goal is to create a collection that transcends time, transforming living spaces into reflections of artistry, tradition, and emotional warmth.
Hyderabad is known for its opulent homes. What’s trending in home décor in Hyderabad?
Hyderabad has long been synonymous with grandeur, heritage, and an appreciation for fine craftsmanship in interior design. Currently, the city’s home décor landscape is witnessing a blend of tradition and modernity, where classic influences seamlessly merge with contemporary aesthetics. Homeowners are increasingly drawn to designs that reflect personal style while staying rooted in heritage.
One of the most prominent trends is the revival of handloom and handcrafted furnishings. Bespoke textiles — such as handwoven Jamdani, intricate Chikankari, and embroidered Kantha — are gaining popularity, adding texture and depth to interiors. There is also a growing shift away from mass-produced décor, with an emphasis on investing in unique, artisanal pieces that carry the essence of craftsmanship.
Another key trend is the resurgence of traditional materials in modern forms. Metals like brass and Kansa, once reserved for temple décor and heirloom serveware, are now being reimagined in contemporary silhouettes for dining collections and lighting fixtures. The enduring charm of solid wood furniture, especially oak and teak, remains popular, with contemporary elements like sleek lines and cane weaving offering a fresh perspective.
Hyderabad’s home décor is evolving toward a refined, meaningful luxury — where craftsmanship, heritage, and contemporary elegance come together to create a truly timeless aesthetic.
Future projects.
The upcoming collection at Gaurang Home, Kumkum, will incorporate rich shades of red into home décor. Expected to launch in August/September, this collection will continue the brand’s tradition of blending heritage with contemporary design, celebrating India’s timeless artistry through vibrant hues and intricate craftsmanship.