Hyderabad police book 11 influencers for promoting betting apps

HYDERABAD: Panjagutta police have registered cases against 11 celebrities, including TV actors, anchors and YouTubers, for allegedly promoting betting apps on social media platforms. The accused are Imran Khan Jetx, Vishnu Priya, Harsha Sai, Shyamala, Tasty Teja, Rithu Chowdhary, Bandaru Sheshayani Supritha, Kiran Goud, Ajay, Sunny Target and Sudheer.

The police said that these apps target young adults and the general public after convincing them that they can win money easily through gambling apps. Cases were registered under Sections 318(4) of the BNS; 3, 3A, 4 of the Gaming Act; and Section 66D of the IT Act, after a private employee from Miyapur, Vinay Vangala, lodged a complaint.

Vinay told the police that he had been attending training classes in Ameerpet for his career development. He said he observed that most of the students attending the classes were discussing the betting apps.

He noticed that several betting apps and websites, promoting gambling and betting activities, were widely being used in his locality.

“These platforms are in direct violation of the gambling laws and regulations, especially, the Public Gambling Act of 1867 (causing harm to individuals and society by encouraging addictive money-making behaviour),” he stated.

The complainant said that he was himself influenced by the betting apps once.