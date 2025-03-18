Stray dogs maul Class IV girl in Telangana's Chinnabonala

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A Class IV student, Gottimukkula Suvarna, suffered severe injuries when she was attacked by stray dogs at the Social Welfare Residential School at Chinnabonala village on Monday.

The 10-year-old, who belongs to Adavipadira village of Veernapalli mandal, was immediately rushed to hospital where she was administered an anti-rabies injection. The dogs that were roaming in the school hostel premises savagely injured the hapless girl while other students terrified by the incident ran inside the building.

Reacting to the incident, BRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao expressed deep grief and blamed the Revanth Reddy government for the alleged sad state of affairs in government schools. He alleged that Telangana lost 85 Gurukul students under the Congress government. He described the deaths of Gurukul students as murders perpetrated by the Congress government.