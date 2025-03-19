Beyond the smile: How oral health impacts your body and mind

In 2013, the FDI World Dental Federation declared March 20 as World Oral Health Day. The date 3/20 symbolises healthy adults, who should have 32 teeth and 0 dental cavities. The number 20 also represents the number of teeth senior citizens should retain and the number of teeth children should have after their baby teeth appear. However, oral health often takes a backseat when it comes to overall well-being. Many people visit the dentist only when they experience pain. This World Oral Health Day, CE explores how oral health impacts not just physical health but mental health as well.

Oral health and systemic health

“The mouth is the gateway to the body,” says Dr Deepthi Dadhirao, a periodontist and implantologist at Lá Dent Deepthi’s Gum and Dental Clinic. She further adds, “The oral cavity can serve as a reservoir for pathogenic bacteria that enter the bloodstream and spread to other parts of the body. Chronic inflammation in the mouth due to infections, medications, or underlying health conditions can also increase inflammatory markers in the bloodstream, impacting the immune response and overall health.” Thus, oral health is not just a reflection of general systemic health but also a contributor to it.

Oral health and mental health

While poor oral health affects the body, it can also diminish a person’s quality of life. “Issues like tooth decay and gum disease cause pain and discomfort, leading to stress, anxiety, and even depression. Difficulty in eating or speaking due to dental problems can increase social anxiety and lower self-esteem,” explains Dr Deepthi. Dental aesthetics also play a role in self-perception. “Tooth loss, decay, misalignment, and discoloration can lead to feelings of embarrassment, affecting a person’s self-confidence and body image,” the periodontist adds.

Mental health, in turn, influences oral hygiene practices. Dr Ravi Kumar Dabbiru, a neuropsychiatrist, deaddiction, sexual health specialist and counsellor at La Mente The Mind Clinic, states, “Mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety can lead to neglect of personal hygiene, including oral care. Unhealthy coping mechanisms like smoking, teeth grinding, and excessive sugar intake contribute to bone loss, staining, and gum recession.” Additionally, certain medications for psychiatric conditions can cause side effects such as dry mouth, increasing the risk of cavities and gum disease.