Creating inclusive workspaces for all

However, keeping neurotypical employees in mind, many workplaces remain structured. This creates challenges for neurodivergent individuals. Implementing fair hiring practices, mentorship programmes, and employee support groups can foster a more inclusive atmosphere. Recognising and appreciating neurodivergent strengths cultivates a sense of belonging. Dr Ali emphasises the importance of tackling barriers, stating, “Accommodations such as flexible work hours, assistive technology, clear and structured communication, and sensory-friendly workspaces can significantly improve productivity and well-being.”

In India, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are at the forefront of embracing neurodiversity through initiatives aimed at raising awareness and fostering inclusivity. Yadhu Kishore Nandikolla, human resources director at Evernorth Health Services India, highlights, “To promote neurodiversity awareness in the workplace, GCCs are incorporating neurodiversity education into mandatory onboarding training, running awareness campaigns, encouraging senior leaders to act as role models, establishing employee resource groups (ERGs) for neurodivergent individuals, and promoting open communication channels to understand their needs.”