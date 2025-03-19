Creating inclusive workspaces for all

The push towards inclusivity goes beyond policies and checkboxes — it’s about recognising the unique strengths that neurodivergent individuals bring to the workplace and creating an environment where they can thrive. With Neurodiversity Celebration Week being celebrated from March 17 to 23, CE speaks to experts about how workplaces in India can embrace neurodiversity.
Dr Mazher Ali, MD, consultant psychiatrist at CARE Hospitals Banjara Hills, explains, “Neurodiversity means people think, learn, and communicate in different ways. Accepting these differences helps make workplaces more inclusive, encourages creativity, and improves problem-solving.” Many neurodivergent individuals excel in creative problem-solving, deep focus, analytical thinking, and pattern recognition — abilities that can enhance workplace innovation and efficiency.
However, keeping neurotypical employees in mind, many workplaces remain structured. This creates challenges for neurodivergent individuals. Implementing fair hiring practices, mentorship programmes, and employee support groups can foster a more inclusive atmosphere. Recognising and appreciating neurodivergent strengths cultivates a sense of belonging. Dr Ali emphasises the importance of tackling barriers, stating, “Accommodations such as flexible work hours, assistive technology, clear and structured communication, and sensory-friendly workspaces can significantly improve productivity and well-being.”
In India, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are at the forefront of embracing neurodiversity through initiatives aimed at raising awareness and fostering inclusivity. Yadhu Kishore Nandikolla, human resources director at Evernorth Health Services India, highlights, “To promote neurodiversity awareness in the workplace, GCCs are incorporating neurodiversity education into mandatory onboarding training, running awareness campaigns, encouraging senior leaders to act as role models, establishing employee resource groups (ERGs) for neurodivergent individuals, and promoting open communication channels to understand their needs.”
He further adds that these sessions and campaigns help employees define neurodiversity, understand the benefits of a neurodiverse workforce, and emphasise the importance of flexible workplace accommodations. According to him, many GCCs are now partnering with specialist organisations to design and implement these initiatives.
Workplace design also plays a crucial role in fostering a neuro-inclusive environment. At Evernorth Health Services India, offices are designed with neurodivergent employees in mind, incorporating quiet spaces, soft lighting, noise-cancelling rooms, and muted colours. “A neurodiverse office space accommodates individuals with cognitive and sensory differences, including autism, ADHD, and dyslexia. Our office provides distraction-free zones, soundproof pods with assistive technology for one-on-one conversations, and quiet spaces to help neurodivergent colleagues focus,” Nandikolla explains.
Beyond infrastructure, reducing the stigma surrounding neurodiversity is vital for fostering inclusivity. Stressing the importance of open conversations and leadership involvement, Dr Ali notes, “Awareness campaigns, open discussions, and inclusive policies are key to reducing stigma. Encouraging leadership to actively support neurodivergent employees and fostering a culture of understanding can drive meaningful change.”
When companies genuinely embrace neurodiversity, it’s not just about inclusion — it’s about leveraging the unique strengths individuals bring. With the right support, neurodivergent employees can thrive, contributing fresh ideas and creativity to the workplace.