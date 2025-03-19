Crown & Cause: Changing role of Indian nobility

Long veils, exquisite jewellery, swords, grand processions on horseback, and the echoes of war — these are the images that often come to mind when we think of royalty. While the definition of royalty has evolved over time, royal families continue to preserve their legacies by upholding traditions or reflecting them in the work they do.
HH Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda, Nawabzadi Aaliya Sultana Babi of Balasinor, Rani Preeti Singh of Nabha, Princess Meenal Kumari Singh Deo of Dhenkanal, and Maharaj Kumar Sahib Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur recently convened in Hyderabad for ‘Regal Empowerment: A Confluence of Indian Royalties’ — the grand finale of YFLO 2024-25 session, mediated by Ridhi Jain, YFLO chairperson, at The Leela. CE explores their efforts to safeguard their heritage and their role in preserving and advancing their family legacies in the modern world.
Princess Meenal Kumari Singh Deo – Royal Family of Dhenkanal, Odisha
Born into the royal family of Wankaner, Gujarat, and married into the Dhenkanal royal family of Odisha for 34 years, I carry the responsibility of preserving a rich legacy. Despite the dissolution of princely states, people still look up to us, and our heritage remains deeply tied to arts and crafts. Dhenkanal boasts traditional silk and cotton weaving, a 4,000-year-old basket-weaving tradition, handmade kansa utensils, stone carving, and pattachitra painting. To sustain these traditions, we pioneered Odisha’s heritage homestay movement 32 years ago, transforming our ancestral palace into a cultural showcase. Every detail — from handwoven upholstery to pattachitra-painted walls — celebrates local craftsmanship. Beyond hospitality, I founded the Maharaja Bhagirath Mahindra Bahadur Foundation to support artisans through education and platforms for their work. My brand, Minaketan, promotes ikkat textiles and dokra craft through exhibitions and collaborations.
HH Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad – Royal Family of Baroda, Gujarat
Born into the Wankaner royal family and married into the Gaekwad royal family of Baroda, I have inherited a deep respect for traditions, history, and women’s empowerment. I strive to follow in the footsteps of my ancestors, working for and with the community to support marginalised groups, whether they are women, LGBTQI individuals, artisans, or the disabled. While technology plays a role, AI cannot replace true craftsmanship. That’s why my focus remains on uplifting marginalised communities and artisans in rural areas. The key lies in documenting communities as they exist today and fostering an environment where artisans can thrive with dignity — ensuring fair wages, better living conditions, and recognition for their craft. The craft should be known by the people who sustain it, not just as an anonymous tradition. My journey revolves around educating and sensitising people about these diverse communities and the crafts they keep alive. This includes my work with the LGBTQI community, as well as skill-building and vocational training for women.
Rani Preeti Singh – Royal Family of Nabha, Punjab
I come from the royal family of Nabha, a princely state in Punjab blessed by Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Our ancestors performed the last rites for his two elder Sahibzadas and received his divine blessings, marking the beginning of our legacy. Seva (selfless service) is central to Sikhism and has guided my family’s actions for generations. One of my most inspiring ancestors, who ruled Nabha 130-135 years ago, implemented progressive reforms, including a groundbreaking law making widow remarriage compulsory within six months — a revolutionary act for its time. He also championed women’s education, establishing schools and colleges across Punjab, including present-day Pakistan. Our palace houses a Gurdwara where I offer free Anand Karaj ceremonies for dowry-free weddings. I also organise workshops empowering women with small business ideas, financial resources, and self-sufficiency skills.
Nawabzadi Aaliya Sultana Babi – ‘Dinosaur Princess’, Royal Family of Balasinor, Gujarat
My family, the Babi dynasty, traces its roots to Afghanistan’s Babi Khel village. We arrived in India with the Mughals, settling in Delhi before making our way to Gujarat, where we ruled Balasinor for over 500 years. Coming from a traditional background, my journey took an unexpected turn — through dinosaurs! In the 1980s, fossils were discovered just 16 km from Balasinor in Raiyoli village. With Jurassic Park captivating the world, I realised the immense potential of our very own excavation site. Today, Raiyoli is recognised as the world’s third-largest dinosaur hatchery, home to unique species like Rahiolisaurus Gujaratensis and Rajasaurus Narmadensis, India’s T-Rex cousins. Determined to preserve this prehistoric heritage, I played a key role in establishing India’s first Dinosaur Museum in collaboration with Gujarat Tourism. With 16 galleries — 15 of which are technology-enabled — we’ve brought the prehistoric era to life using AI and digital tools.