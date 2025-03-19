Crown & Cause: Changing role of Indian nobility

Long veils, exquisite jewellery, swords, grand processions on horseback, and the echoes of war — these are the images that often come to mind when we think of royalty. While the definition of royalty has evolved over time, royal families continue to preserve their legacies by upholding traditions or reflecting them in the work they do.

HH Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda, Nawabzadi Aaliya Sultana Babi of Balasinor, Rani Preeti Singh of Nabha, Princess Meenal Kumari Singh Deo of Dhenkanal, and Maharaj Kumar Sahib Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur recently convened in Hyderabad for ‘Regal Empowerment: A Confluence of Indian Royalties’ — the grand finale of YFLO 2024-25 session, mediated by Ridhi Jain, YFLO chairperson, at The Leela. CE explores their efforts to safeguard their heritage and their role in preserving and advancing their family legacies in the modern world.